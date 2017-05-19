Post-Lottery: What now for Bledsoe?

I am of the opinion that, despite being arguably the best player on the team, Eric Bledsoe is nothing more than a placeholder for the Suns as they strive to get better. As good as he is, he's in a lost era of Suns basketball, now 8 years removed from a playoff appearance.

Due to his age (27) he doesn't exactly fit in with the Suns youth movement (average age about 12), so realistically when the kids are developed enough for playoff basketball, Bledsoe will be in his 30s. Nothing wrong with that, however - this is a PG league now. You need, generally, an elite PG to get anywhere. Consider this:

Playoff teams in 2017:

Warriors - Curry

Cavs - Irving

Celtics - Thomas

Rockets - point-Harden

Thunder - Westbrook

Clippers - CP3

Wizards - Wall

Raptors - Lowry

Blazers - Lillard

Grizzlies - Conley

Those that don't have an elite PG basically have tremendous talent elsewhere, like the Greek Freak. And if they don't, well, they're probably already out of the playoffs, which proves my point. I think Bledsoe is a very solid PG. I have him on par with Conley and Lillard on the whole, but bottom line is he is not Tier 1 or Tier 2.

That's why trying to get Fultz was so important; he would be a talent that can easily project as Tier 1. If the Suns had been more fortunate on Tuesday and won the first pick, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the right move would be to take Fultz and have him start immediately with Tyler Ulis backing him up. That would mean moving Bledsoe, either for another pick this year or some combination of future assets and a useful young player. Getting Fultz really would have been win/win and accelerated the Suns rebuild tremendously.

Of course, that's not going to happen now.

Is Bledsoe safe?

Here's what McDonough said post-draft on the matter:

"I know there has been a lot of speculation about our backcourt and specifically about Eric Bledsoe," McDonough said. "This may bring some clarity to that debate or that dilemma. That’s not saying we definitely won’t draft a guard. We may. We’re very happy with Eric and what he has done. After we made the move to rest him at the end of the year, we didn’t win a lot of games. He’s a big part of what we are doing. Hopefully that ends some of the speculation about him and lets him come out with a clear mind. He is really committed to what we are doing."

Basically, he's giving nothing away. This is as diplomatic an answer as you'd expect. They could still draft a PG at four (Fox? Dennis Smith Jr? Ntilikina?) or they could not. It's no surprise that McDonough is giving nothing away with such a loaded draft coming up.

What is Bledsoe's trade value?

Before assessing which direction to go with the whole thing, we need to consider Bledsoe's trade value. Despite a solid half year which was injury free, I don't think it's massively high. Part of that is because there are so many good PGs these days that there are not as many teams with the need. As per the list above, there's already 10 teams with better PGs. That's a third of the league out of the running.

That leaves you with only two thirds of the league to deal with, and unless they're on the verge of "win now" or in a unique circumstance where they need a shake up, they probably already have their young PGs on the roster. The Nuggets have Mudiay, the Lakers have Russell (and Ball soon), the Hawks have Schroder. Then you've got teams like the Spurs with specific systems that probably aren't a fit for Bledsoe.

You only really have half the league left, at best. Who wants a PG like Bledsoe with some urgency? The best examples of possible trade partners I can give are those with front office change/turmoil:

Knicks - Could do with a PG and may be forced to try and appease Porzingis this summer with some shake up moves. But then again, they have the 8th pick and they could get Dennis Smith Jr or Ntilikina there, potentially.

Magic - It's anyone's guess what that roster is meant to be, but I'm confident the new GM will be making a lot of changes. I'd say they need a PG, but that's because I'm not high at all on Payton and that stupid haircut.

Pelicans - This is actually the best landing spot for Bledsoe in my view. The Pelicans are not a playoff team yet weirdly are in win now mode with Cousins and Davis on the roster. They need to improve their roster significantly this summer and I think they'll be busy. Who better to pair with that Kentucky frontcourt than Bledsoe? I can absolutely see this happening.

Otherwise, I feel it's slim pickings.

Regardless of team, I think the best case return for Bledsoe is probably a first round pick plus a useful young player, not much else.

Going forward

The way I see it, there are three general routes to go down now:

Route 1: Draft a SF at #4 (Jackson, Isaac, Tatum) and keep Bledsoe. Look to try and compete as a winning team next year and possibly get to around 35 wins.

Route 2: Draft a SF at #4 (Jackson, Isaac, Tatum) but trade Bledsoe for assets (eg a package that nets us a pick in the 10-20 range where we could also get someone like Ntilikina). That would mean starting with Ulis at the point, and generally an incredibly young team which will get a win total in the 20s again. Then, in 2018 we would have our own high pick as well as potentially Miami's pick (top 7 protected).

Route 3: Draft a PG at 4 and trade Bledsoe for future assets/picks.

My problem with route 3 is that the drafted PG at 4 needs to be clearly better than Tyler Ulis, otherwise it's a bit redundant and sideways. The only PGs who could have been drafted this summer and immediately start were Fultz and Ball, possibly Fox. Nonetheless, it's an option. Otherwise, route 1 and route 2 are the main ways forward.

My preference is for route 2. Where I once felt Bledsoe should only be moved should we nab Fultz, I now feel that he sort of needs to be moved regardless unless the Suns do get Jackson. If Jackson is there at #4, I'm on board with keeping Bledsoe and making a go of it with a Bledsoe-Booker-Jackson-Chriss-Chandler unit with a solid bench mob led by TJ Warren, Ulis and Bender. Anyone other than Jackson though, and it isn't that appealing.

In short, if we can't get Jackson, we should bottom out further to try our luck again in 2018 and that means moving Bledsoe. The Suns are not going to get off the bottom without an elite talent to pair with Booker, so there's no point trying otherwise. Stay the course, continue to be patient.

The Miami 2018 pick

The first of the two first round picks received from Miami in the Dragic trade is due next summer. This is top 7 protected, but I feel it's extremely significant in terms of what the Suns may do this year, Bledsoe or otherwise. It's difficult to read how Miami will do next season, but generally with being a good FA destination and having Spoelstra, a fringe playoff team is probably a fair reading, which makes their pick around 14/15.

Regardless of who the Suns draft, if they moved Bledsoe they would absolutely be in the mix again next year for a top 3 pick. That would leave them with two valuable picks next year to go with whoever they draft this year.

The 2018 field

I couldn't tell you a thing about the 2018 field other than what's on the DraftExpress 2018 mock draft. But the first thing to note is that it doesn't appear to be a class with PG prospects. There's only one pegged in the top 10 as it stands, and that's at #8. That's a big difference to 2017's class where, in addition to Fultz and Ball, you also have Fox, Dennis Smith Jr and Frank Ntilikina. That's five in the (projected) top 11.

As such, if the Suns really want their PG of the future, it looks like this year may be the year to draft one. And that's again why I think Bledsoe should be moved, and again why route 2 is the best option. My preference is still to go with Jackson at #4 (if he's available), but then to move Bledsoe and hopefully get a deal that enables us to nab a PG this year. Two first round picks in the 1-15 range is the aim. It could result in Josh Jackson and Ntilikina, or De'Aaron Fox and OG Anunoby to be a little more realistic (but still dreaming).

Not only would we nab two great talents this year, but we'd be bad enough to have another legit shot at the top pick next year as well as Miami's first rounder. That's four picks in two loaded drafts. Come 2018/19, the Suns could in theory have some scary good talent across the board.

In closing

Long story short, it's anyone's guess what happens. It's anyone's guess who is actually interested in Bledsoe and what his value actually is, and it will be impossible to know how this draft will shake out, let alone how the picks will work out. If there's a deal to be had that can get us a second first rounder this year at the expense of Bledsoe, I would probably do it. While the Magic and Knicks do draft in that range, the Pelicans don't, which is why I felt it was a bad thing that they didn't get to keep their pick.

I trust McDonough to make the right decisions; I just hope sacrificing Bledsoe for future assets is one of them. It makes little sense to commit to him.