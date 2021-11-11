Announcing: Bright Side Night 2022!

Drum roll please...

We’re back, baby!!!

It’s been a long two years since the last Bright Side Night and I can’t tell you how happy I am to announce that we are back in the “fundraising for fun” business!

We are proud to announce the SIXTH annual BRIGHT SIDE NIGHT, where our community gives back by sending thousands of deserving people from the Valley to a Phoenix Suns game!

In the first five years of this event, we have sent more than 10,000 underprivileged kids and chaperones to Suns games to give them a memory of a lifetime.

THIS YEAR, we are changing it up a bit.

This year, we are sending our valley’s first responders and healthcare heroes to a Suns game as our way of saying thanks for putting yourself on the line for us every day, and especially during this worldwide pandemic.

First responders and front line healthcare workers have always put themselves in harm’s way for us. During the pandemic, that healthcare threat became more real than ever.

Now let’s give back in our own special way.

What: Just $11 of your money sends a first responder or healthcare hero to a Suns game!

When: Rockets at Suns, February 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM

This is OUR thing. You, we, us. Bright Side readers, writers and lurkers. WE are the ones who do this every year.

It’s only $11 of your hard earned money for each ticket you donate. Don’t worry, there’s something in it for you too — scroll down for details!

In January 2020, just before the pandemic hit the states, we sent a record 4,400 kids to a game. Over five years, we’ve sent more 10,000! All from you guys. From us.

This time it’s our February 16 home game against the Houston Rockets. You know how fun it is to be at Suns game these days! Send them to rock the house as they watch All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul and the rest of the defending Western Conference Champs.

This is it.

Only $11 per happy hero!

DONATE NOW

It’s takes less time than ordering something you absolutely need dumb on Amazon.

Click this link to donate: Suns.com/Brightside

No extra fees or charges. THE SUNS ARE MATCHING EVERY DONATION!

Click the ‘donate now’ and select the number of tickets you want to donate, and how you’re going to pay*

You will get a confirmation email directly from the Suns to confirm the purchase, then another customized follow-up email from Connor Sprague with Bright Side Night details and next steps

Optionally, you can also click the ‘Nominate Now’ button to tell us who YOU want sent to the game on your and/or Bright Side’s behalf

That’s it!

*outside the US? If you can’t use the Ticketmaster process, just contact our Suns rep directly. Name and number at the link above.

Oh and there IS always something in it for YOU

The first 100 donors at any level — which is usually the first week of donations, so act fast — will be put in a raffle for free tickets to Suns vs. Mavericks next week (or a game that works best for you)!

at any level — which is usually the first week of donations, so act fast — will be put in a raffle for free tickets to Suns vs. Mavericks next week (or a game that works best for you)! $22 or more = get exclusive discounts to future game(s)

to future game(s) $110 = 10 kids go, PLUS you get a pair of upper-level tickets for yourself

$275 = 25 kids go, PLUS you get a pair of lower-level tickets for yourself

$550 = 50 kids go, PLUS you get two pairs of lower-level tickets for yourself

All donors of 10+ tickets who can attend the Feb 16 game with us get a free Bright Side Night t-shirt and an invitation to join us for a group photo!

My favorite perk: The first 25 of you to donate $110+ at once (10+ tickets) get an exclusive invitation for out annual pre-game private Bright Side interview session with one of the Suns front office folks*

In 2015 it was 825 kids.

In 2016 it was almost 1,200 kids.

The third year it was 2,100 kids.

Fourth year it was 3,300 kids!

Fifth year == 4,400 kids!

Let’s do even better this year!

Please donate now: Suns.com/Brightside