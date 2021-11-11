SBN Reacts: Suns fans think Sarver is guilty, but not confident he’s banned

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Suns fans have spoken. Well, voted on the whole Robert Sarver situation. If you somehow aren’t already aware of the situation at hand, here’s the scoop: Allegations of racism and misogyny within the Phoenix Suns: Inside Robert Sarver’s 17-year tenure as owner.

Since then, Baxter Holmes also reported that Penny Sarver, wife of Robert Sarver, sent messages to former Suns employees.

We had Phoenix Suns fans vote on the manner and decide whether or not they believed the allegations against Robert Sarver. The majority of Suns fans seem to believe it according to this poll.

We also had Suns fans vote on whether or not they think Sarver will be banned from running the team after the investigation. The results show that they are not very optimistic that he will be banned from the team.

Comment below with your thoughts on these polls and whether or not Sarver’s days are numbered here in Phoenix.

