Fanning the Flames: Six in a row!!

The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of a 6-game winning streak and things look like they’re clicking. But not everything is sunny on Planet Orange, as the ESPN story about Robert Sarver and purported instances of racism and misogyny dropped last week.

We hit on those topics, plus Deandre Ayton’s absence, Frank Kaminsky’s stellar play, and more, on this week’s Fanning the Flames.

Let’s go!

