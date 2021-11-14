 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Open Thread: Suns @ Rockets

The Suns will try to keep the good times rolling against a young Rockets squad.

By Brandon Duenas
@ZonaHoops_
/ new
NBA: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns travel to Houston in hopes of extending it to an 8-game win streak.

Let’s go!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...