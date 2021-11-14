Final Score: Suns dominate Rockets for 8th straight win, 115-89

The Phoenix Suns have won 8 straight games, which tops any streak they had last season.

It was a well-balanced attack that Phoenix had complete control of nearly the entire game minus a couple of lapses early on. They will look to carry this momentum over to Minnesota tomorrow against the Wolves and go for their 9th straight victory.

Crazy 8️⃣ in a row! pic.twitter.com/UtTs5q97sC — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 15, 2021

1st Half

The Suns got off to a hot start, leading 23-10 with 5:12 remaining the quarter led by Devin Booker’s 12 points in the first 7 minutes of action.

There was plenty of defensive intensity by Phoenix with 5 steals and 2 blocks in the first 8:30 of the game.

In just over 8 minutes played, the Suns have 5 steals and 2 blocks as a team already. — Zona (@ZonaHoops_) November 15, 2021

Devin Booker finished the first quarter with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field along with a steal, 2 assists, and a rebound.

Phoenix took a 27-23 lead into the second quarter after Houston closed the gap on their early 13-point lead.

A little defense, better offense. pic.twitter.com/jlYH1VmlJS — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 15, 2021

In the second quarter, they carried over the sluggish offense and were struggling to get anything going. Phoenix’s defense kept them afloat in the second, as they were able to put together a series of stops on that end of the floor in order to offset a slow offensive quarter.

JaVale McGee scored 7 straight points for Phoenix at one point in the 2nd quarter and showed quality activity on the defensive side of the floor as well. He had a strong first half, compiling 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal and 1 assist on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.

Chris Paul ended the half with a technical foul followed by a steal that led to a three-pointer to score his first points of the half.

Phoenix led 51-44 at the half.

2nd Half

In the third quarter, the Suns came out with a lot more “juice” and pep in their step. They outscored Houston 17 to 6 in the first 5 minutes of action to push the lead to 18 at the score of 68-50.

Devin Booker caught fire early in the quarter again after a quiet second quarter, scoring 10 points in the first 6:30 of action.

Phoenix imposed its will on Houston throughout the second half, bullying them in almost every facet of the game. They truly played like the better team throughout the game, which is what a contender is supposed to do against subpar teams.

JaVale McGee stepped up big, continuing to fill in for the injured Deandre Ayton while he remains out. The Suns outscored the Rockets by 19 points in the second half.

Chris Paul also did this to Usman Garuba, which was just absolutely rude. Talk about welcoming the rookie to the association.

CHRIS PAUL NUTMEG pic.twitter.com/JPqdLrFp4V — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) November 15, 2021

Stat Leaders

Devin Booker- 26 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals.

Chris Paul- 15 points, 7 steals, 4 assists, 4 rebounds.

Star of the Game

JaVale McGee- 19 points, 14 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 steal on 9-12 shooting.

JaVale McGee tonight:



19 Points

14 Rebounds

3 Blocks

75% FG

30 +/-



Only 24 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/wqin0zg9cL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 15, 2021

Up Next

Suns @ Wolves — 6 PM (AZ time) tomorrow night.