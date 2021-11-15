Filed under: Open Thread: Suns @ Timberwolves The Suns look to keep their streak alive as they take on a struggling Timberwolves team. By jc_balderrama@jc_balderrama Nov 15, 2021, 5:00pm MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Suns @ Timberwolves Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports The Suns close out their three game road trip tonight in Minnesota, as they aim to extend their winning streak to 9 games. Go Suns! More From Bright Side Of The Sun Game Preview: Suns ride into Minnesota as the hottest team in the NBA Suns appreciation from Nekias Duncan (Dunker Spot pod) Center of the Sun: Suns extend win streak to eight for the 2nd best record in the West Final Score: Suns dominate Rockets for 8th straight win, 115-89 Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (9-3) @ Rockets Post Game Pod Open Thread: Suns @ Rockets Loading comments...
Loading comments...