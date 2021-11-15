 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Open Thread: Suns @ Timberwolves

The Suns look to keep their streak alive as they take on a struggling Timberwolves team.

By jc_balderrama
/ new
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns close out their three game road trip tonight in Minnesota, as they aim to extend their winning streak to 9 games.

Go Suns!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...