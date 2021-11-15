Final Score: Suns grind out ninth straight win against Minnesota

Gritty.

That’s the word you can use to describe this team and their win tonight. With this win, the Suns now have their longest winning streak since the 2010 season, at nine games.

In a game where both teams struggled offensively throughout, and stars came out to play at the end, the Suns were able to show why they are Championship contenders and that they know what it takes to win games where they don’t play well.

The first half was perhaps the worst offensive performance we’ve seen from the Suns all season. They scored 40 points and had a one point lead at the half.

With the exception of Deandre Ayton, they could not buy a bucket all half,and same went for the Timberwolves who had no players who got it going with the exception of Karl-Anthony Towns.

KAT had 14 points in the first quarter alone, while Ayton was able to put up 13 on 6-8 shooting in the first half overall, and added five rebounds as well.

The Suns still have Frank Kaminsky some playing time despite the return of Ayton, however he only played four minutes and it looks like they are going to struggle finding minutes for him with all three bigs in the lineup.

Chris Paul only had 2 points on 1-6 shooting in the first three quarters of the ball game. This was until he decided to put the team on his shoulders in the fourth when he realized they were going to need some vintage CP3 play to win the game. He dropped 19 points in the fourth quarter on 5-8 shooting and add an insane move to the basket as well. Disregard the fact that he missed the shot.

Devin Booker ended up having a really good game putting up 29 points while getting to the line 15 times and making 13 of those. Not to mention the superb mid-range shooting down the stretch in a close game in which both teams had struggled shooting.

Despite missing that late free-throw, Booker showed once again that he is reliable with the ball in his hands in late game situations.

The Suns shot 37.6% from the field and 22.6% from three, but they held the Wolves to 36.5% from the field and 29.5% from three. They finished with three less turnovers, three more assists, two less rebounds and the same amount of points off turnovers. What do these stats show? They show that it was a very competitive and evenly matched game, but the difference was the Suns experience and poise down the stretch.

The reasons that caused the Suns to lose so many games in the clutch in the past are now the reasons for why they are able to win these games. They have been one of, if not the best, team in the clutch this season and today was a perfect example of why they excel in these situations.

They allowed KAT to go off for 35 points and he was borderline unstoppable, but on a night where Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges shot a combined 0-9 from three, their backcourt closed the game out as expected after last year’s playoff experience.

Star of the Game

Devin Booker - 29 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 7-16 fg, 13-15 ft

Up Next

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks - (8 p.m AZ Time) Wednesday 11/17

The Suns will go for 10 straight against Luka Doncic and the 9-4 Mavericks on ESPN.