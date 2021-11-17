Fanning the Flames: The Ones Who Knock (Taylor’s Version)

This week, we hit the one-year anniversary of the trade that brought Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns. On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we celebrate that anniversary as we discuss:

Where Chris Paul falls on the list of greatest Suns point guards;

How long this winning streak will continue; and

Whether the Suns are now the ones who knock.

Let’s go!

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DDuarte89), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network is available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!