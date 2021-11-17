 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fanning the Flames: The Ones Who Knock (Taylor’s Version)

Dan and Justin discuss the Suns’ 9-game winning streak, the anniversary of the Chris Paul trade, and more.

This week, we hit the one-year anniversary of the trade that brought Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns. On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we celebrate that anniversary as we discuss:

  • Where Chris Paul falls on the list of greatest Suns point guards;
  • How long this winning streak will continue; and
  • Whether the Suns are now the ones who knock.

Let’s go!

