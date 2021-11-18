SBN Reacts: Where do the Suns stack up in the Western Conference?

The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of the longest win streak in the NBA.

They are the defending Western Conference Champions that returned their entire rotation (outside of Torrey Craig) and added Landry Shamet and JaVale McGee to the mix.

Yet, fans on the national scale are still sleeping on them according to this poll. Fans across SB Nation were asked who the frontrunner to win the West this season is.

While finishing 2nd shows at least some respect, the gap between the Warriors (a team that’s missed the playoffs two years in a row) and the Suns is a bit over the top. Are they playing great basketball without Klay Thompson in the picture? Absolutely. Have they done enough to warrant THAT kind of separation in the West in a tier of their own? I’ll let you all be the judge because I’m not there yet.

Either way, I tend to agree with these four teams being at the top (assuming a Jamal Murray return for Denver).

Heading out East, fans were asked about the surprising team that is most likely to sustain their hot start. The Washington Wizards were the overwhelming favorite for this poll as shown below.

The Wizards had the second-longest win streak (5) in the NBA at the time of this poll.

