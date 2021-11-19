Game Preview: Blazing hot Suns look to beat Mavericks again

What: Phoenix Suns (11-3) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-5)

When: 8:00 p.m. AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 98.7 FM

It’s getting hard to remember when the Phoenix Suns last lost a basketball game. They’ll look to keep things rolling tonight against the Mavericks, just one day removed from gutting out a 105-98 win against that same Dallas squad.

The Mavericks were without superstar Luka Doncic in that game, and may be without him again tonight as he continues to be listed day-to-day with an ankle injury.

The Suns have reached this impressive win streak without even looking like the best version of themselves, and one can’t help but think there is still another gear this team is hoping to find before this season is out. This is especially true on offense, where the Suns rank only 12th in the NBA in scoring per 100 possessions. They can be better than that.

Probable starting lineups:

Suns

PG: Chris Paul

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: Jae Crowder

C: Deandre Ayton

Mavericks

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Tim Hardaway Jr.

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith

PF: Kristaps Porzingis

C: Dwight Powell

Donate now: Suns.com/brightside Who donates? YOU Who benefits? First responders and healthcare heros How much? Only $11 per ticket! What’s in it for you? Donate more than one ticket and you get prizes for yourself too! Year SIX of our giving back to the local community is underway! We need YOUR donations to send FIRST RESPONDERS and HEALTHCARE HEROS to a Suns game this season! Every $11 sends another hero to Suns-Rockets on February 16, 2022.

Injury Report:

Suns:

Frank Kaminsky: day-to-day

Mavericks:

Luka Doncic: day-to-day

Maxi Kleber: out

Mavericks report:

The Mavs are lucky to be sitting at 9-5 given that they are actually allowing more points per game this season than they are scoring. They still show every sign of being serious about contending for a playoff spot, but they’ll need to improve their quality of play considerably if they want to rise to the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

That said, it should still be a competitive contest because the Mavericks have enough talent to keep the game interesting as long the Suns aren’t shooting especially hot.

Prediction: The Suns have the home court, tons of confidence given the big win streak, and Dallas is either missing Doncic or he’s banged up. Devin Booker builds on Wednesday’s late game heroics to have one of his best nights of the season, and the Suns are in control down the stretch.

Suns win 109-99.