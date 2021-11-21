Game Preview: Suns look to keep things rolling against the Denver Nuggets

What: Phoenix Suns (12-3) vs Denver Nuggets (9-7)

When: 6:00 p.m. AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center

Watch: Bally Sports AZ

Listen: 98.7 FM

The Suns are in the middle of their most successful stretch in over a decade, and they have cemented themselves as the hottest team in the NBA. At 12-3, they have the second best record in the league behind the Golden State Warriors. One of those three losses however, was against the Nuggets in the first game of the season.

Phoenix will be looking to get back at the Nuggets after they sucked the life out of the Footprint Center last time they were in town. In that game, the Suns had a 16 point lead in the first half but had a terrible second half where they only scored 40 points. The Nuggets ended up winning that game 110-98 behind 27 points and 13 rebounds from Nikola Jokic.

Throughout the last 10 games, the Suns have been holding their opponents to 102.2 points per game, they have been the second fastest team in the league, and have been the best team in the clutch with a 6-0 record in such games.

Tonight’s game will mark the end of a three game home stand before the Suns go out on a tough four game road trip.

Starting Lineups

Suns

Chris Paul

Devin Booker

Mikal Bridges

Jae Crowder

Deandre Ayton

Nuggets

Monte Morris

Austin Rivers

Will Barton

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Injury Report

Suns

Frank Kaminsky (Day-to-day)

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic (Day-to-day)

Zeke Nnaji (Out)

Michael Porter Jr. (Out)

Nuggets Report

The Nuggets are going through a three game losing streak right now. After a very solid start to the season, they have been struggling as of late and are now only two game above .500. Injuries to Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic have plagued the team thusfar, but they are still one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Over their last 10 games, they are 5-5 and they are shooting less than 45% from the field as a team.

Jokic is questionable coming into this game after missing the last game against the Bulls. Coach Mike Malone tolds reporters that he didn’t think the injury was long-term and that it was merely precautionary.

Prediction

With the way both of these teams are trending, Suns win 112-106 in another clutch time game.