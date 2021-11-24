Suns don’t ‘give a damn’ about national media attention, it seems

Phoenix Suns wing man Mikal Bridges went on JJ Redick’s podcast this week — check it out on your favorite podcast app! — and had a great answer to the question of whether he cares that the Suns are being overlooked despite a 13-game winning streak in a season that’s only 17 games old.

“I really don’t care about that,” Bridges said. “Who are the people that’s overlooking us? The reporters?”

Redick replied with saying that he’d spent the day doing several ESPN shows and not once did the Suns come up.

“ESPN, Fox Sports, NBATV,” Bridges said. “Them m*****f****ckers, are they the ones lacing up? Are they playing against us? Nah, I don’t give a damn what they think. If they want to come on that court and play against us, then they’d be more than welcome to step on that court with us.”

Bridges didn’t stop there. He went into peoples’ opinion of him as a player, once again outlining the disconnect between what people off the court think vs. on the court.

“I don’t give a damn what people say about me,” he said. “What ranking I should be. If I’m ranked 90 or like 80, I don’t walk on the court like ‘hey man, make sure when you guard me tonight, I’m ranked 87 on ESPN, just know that’.”

Watch the clip here. Listen to JJ’s whole ‘Old Man and the Three’ pod wherever you get pods.