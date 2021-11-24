Fanning the Flames: Bring Your Green Hat

Thirteen wins in a row. The Phoenix Suns are streaking and we’re bringing our green hats. But all good things must come to an end, right? We discuss how long the streak can continue, the Suns bench players rounding into form, and more on this week’s episode of Fanning the Flames.

