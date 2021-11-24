Suns topple Cavaliers, 120-115, for 14th straight win

The Phoenix Suns won their 14th straight game tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-115, behind 35 points from Devin Booker (14-22 shooting).

Once again the Suns got great play from the center position, with JaVale McGee stepping up as Deandre Ayton got in foul trouble. They combined for 29 points and 21 rebounds in 47 minutes of play.

Once again the Suns needed clutch last minute play, this time from Chris Paul making four free throws in the final minute.

Month Williams now has 100 wins as Suns head coach in three seasons.