Share All sharing options for: Happy Thanksgiving, Bright Side! I need your help

Happy Thanksgiving, Bright Side!

I hope you are spending today with your best besties, related or otherwise, making it a great day of food, sports and spirits. But even if you’re not, you should know that we, the Bright Side community, are here for you. We are always here for you.

You are an extension of my family, and I hope I’m an extension of yours. We bond over the Suns, and there’s no better team in the land to bond around! Sure we disagree sometimes, but the love we share is real. Through thick and thin, we love the Phoenix Suns.

And we love to give back to our community. Over the past five years we, the Bright Side community, have sent more than 10,000 underprivileged kids to their very first Suns game! We’ve put countless smiles on little faces, all thanks to you. To us!

This year we are sending first responders and healthcare heroes to the February 16, 2022 Suns game versus the Houston Rockets — and it’s only $11 per ticket!

Donate now, on this day of giving thanks AND I WILL PERSONALLY MATCH YOUR DONATION.

Get your friends and family involved too! Look at the people around you. You’re stuck with them. All day. So put them to work!

Share this link and tell them it’s time to give back.

Your donors don’t need to live in Phoenix. If you get Uncle Bob from Philly to donate 10+ tickets, he can donate his extras too! That’s 12 tickets for only $110!

DONATE NOW

It really only takes a couple of minutes to donate.

Click this link: Suns.com/Brightside

No extra fees or charges. The Suns are matching every donation

And today only, I am matching your donation too!

Click the ‘donate now’ and select the number of tickets you want to donate, and how you’re going to pay*

You will get a confirmation email directly from the Suns to confirm the purchase, then another customized follow-up email from Connor Sprague with Bright Side Night details and next steps

Optionally, you can also click the ‘Nominate Now’ button to tell us who YOU want sent to the game on your and/or Bright Side’s behalf

That’s it!

*outside the US? If you can’t use the Ticketmaster process, just contact our Suns rep directly. Name and number at the link above.

What’s in it for you? There’s always something for you!

The first 100 donors of any kind will be put in a raffle for free tickets to an upcoming game

of any kind will be put in a raffle for free tickets to an upcoming game $22 or more = get exclusive discounts to future game(s)

to future game(s) $110 = you donate 10 tickets, PLUS you get a pair of upper-level tickets for yourself

$275 = you donate 25 tickets, PLUS you get a pair of lower-level tickets for yourself

$550 = you donate 50 tickets, PLUS you get TWO pairs of lower-level tickets for yourself

All donors of 10+ tickets who can attend the Feb 16 game with us get a free Bright Side Night t-shirt and an invitation to join us for a group photo!

The first 25 donors of 10+ tickets get invited to an exclusive pregame group interview with one of the Suns front office staff! (we have had Ryan McDonough or James Jones every year to date)

Just donate: suns.com/brightside