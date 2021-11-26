Game Recap: Book it! Booker shines again at MSG, Suns extend winning streak to 15

Thanks in part to an awesome game from Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns (16-3) blew out the New York Knicks (10-9) and were able to extend their winning streak to 15, tying the second-longest in franchise history with a streak during the 2006-07 season.

First Half

Booker and Deandre Ayton scored the team’s first eight points and Ayton looked like his offensive progress would continue, especially after this dunk over New York’s Julius Randle:

Feed DA and let him eat! ️ pic.twitter.com/g5Ym0ilLIr — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 27, 2021

The defense was at the forefront in this half, holding New York to 44 points on 37.8% from the field and 26.7% from three. No Knick finished the first half in double digits - Evan Fournier led them with nine points on 3-10 shooting. Mikal Bridges led the lockdown defense, like this work to make life hell for Kemba Walker, leading to a steal and a score from Booker.

Look at this defense from Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/S7rFhDhoRd — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) November 27, 2021

Phoenix finished the half shooting 53.3% from the field and 40.0% from three largely behind 21 points on 17 shots from Booker, who also added two assists and one steal in his 19 minutes. His love for playing at Madison Square Garden has long been documented and was on display tonight.

This is just tough, Noel does a good job buying time for Barrett to recover. Once he does recover, he does a good job defending Booker here until Booker decides he's done playing pic.twitter.com/BSAaAyX5iR — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) November 27, 2021

Second Half

In the third quarter, Phoenix left the door open a bit for New York, mainly by way of foul discrepancy and general sloppy play. Booker kept the heat on with some pull-up three’s in transition, but Walker was able to get some of his own to go to keep the Knicks within shouting distance.

Eventually, the tug-of-war evened back out, and the Suns dominated the rest of the third. Booker put forth 11 points, one rebound, one assist, and one block in that frame.

In the fourth, the Knicks did their best to make it a game again, but were unable to claw back too much. New York head coach Tom Thibodeau cleared his bench before Phoenix coach Monty Williams did the same.

Stars of the Game

Book’s 32 points, Ayton’s 14 & 13, and CP3’s 14 points and 10 assists stand out as the Phoenix big three really showed up. Bridges and Jae Crowder had three steals apiece, and Cam Johnson put forth the only double-digit performance for the Suns’ bench and finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 50% shooting in 27 minutes.

The Twins connect on the alley-oop! pic.twitter.com/U7cXPrazyz — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 27, 2021

Up Next

Phoenix goes to meet an old friend in Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, who helped lead the Suns to win streaks of 15 and 17 in his time as Suns point guard. Brooklyn comes into the Saturday night showdown 14-5 and atop the Eastern Conference, including a win streak of their own, albeit only four games.