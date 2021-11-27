Rapid Recap: Suns win 16th straight by knocking down East-leading Nets

The train just keeps on rolling down the track. Now the Phoenix Suns have won 16 games in a row — the second longest win streak in franchise history — by rolling over the Brooklyn Nets, 113-107. The Nets are the class of the Eastern Conference this season, still the top seed even after the loss with a 14-6 record.

The Suns have run their record to 17-3 on the season, behind only the Golden State Warriors (17-2). They led most of the game by 10+ points, including an 18-point lead at the end of the third quarter (90-72) before the Suns took their foot off the gas a bit at the close of the game.

A 20-point lead with 8 minutes to go was whittled down to as little as 7 with 2:31 left (108-101). Chris Paul missed two straight pocket shots, but on the other end Patty Mills missed two straight corner threes that would have cut the Suns lead.

Finally, Jae Crowder made an offensive putback and then Booker and Paul closed out the game with free throws.

Booker finished with his fifth 30-point game of the season and third on this road trip and Mikal Bridges had a career-high 7 steals.

The Suns (17-3) next face the Warriors (17-2) on Tuesday night for the Western Conference lead.