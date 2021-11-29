Suns guard Devin Booker earns NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors

The Phoenix Suns are playing with a historical dominance the likes the franchise has seen only one other time (2006-07). The team has won 16 consecutive games and pushed their record to 17-3, their best 20-game start since the 2004-05 Suns. Life is good in Suns Nation.

This team isn’t winning behind the dominance of one player, carrying their team to victory night in and night out. Their brand of team-first basketball has been a revelation to watch, and the analytic guys are running to try to find out why this is happening. Yes, in the era of the three-pointer, the Suns are getting it done and winning despite only attempting 31.5 3PA nightly, which is 28th in the league.

That isn’t to say they are receiving All-Star-esque performances from their roster. After a stellar Week 6 of basketball for both Devin Booker and the Suns — which saw the team go 4-0 on the road — the seventh year guard has won the NBA Player of the Week Award for the fourth time in his career.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 6: Suns’ Devin Booker and Hawks’ Trae Young. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2021

Devin Booker earned the award three times last season as he led the Suns to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. He has picked right back up this year, averaging 23.9 points in 2021-22 on 45.8/41/85.4 splits. The over totals might not be the most impressive numbers you’ve seen, but then you look at the team’s record, and...well...you see that he is doing what must be done to effectively contribute to a winning team.

The road has been kind to Booker thus far this year, as he is averaging 25.5 points away from the Footprint Center versus 22.5 points at home. During his Week 6, — which saw him play fabulous basketball in San Antonio, Cleveland, New York, and Brooklyn — Booker led all NBA scorers in first quarter scoring, averaging 11.5 points as he set the pace for the team.

Devin will face off against Stephen Curry and the 18-2 Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night as he attempts to push the Suns’ winning streak to 17 games, which would tie the franchise record for consecutive wins.

Congratulations, Devin.