Game Preview: Suns host Warriors in biggest game of regular season so far

What: Phoenix Suns (17-3) vs Golden State Warriors (18-2)

When: 8:00 p.m. AZ time

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Watch: TNT

Listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

The Phoenix Suns put their 16-game win streak on the line in primetime against the Golden State Warriors, riding a 7-game win streak of their own. Even with the Suns’ 16 straight wins, the Warriors remain atop the West and only project upward with guys like Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman making their return soon, not to mention the dreaded return of multi-time All-Star Klay Thompson.

Thompson’s likely to make his return ahead of the Warriors’ Christmas Day game with the Suns, the final of three games between the two over a one-month span. This week alone will have two of those matchups (Tuesday and Friday) with a matchup against Detroit between them.

For the Suns to end the season with the top seed in the West and potentially top seed overall, they will have to continue to beat the best of the best. They’ve done it so far under coach Monty Williams, and they’ll have to win at least two of the three against this tough opponent to contend for that top seed.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Suns:

Chris Paul

Devin Booker

Mikal Bridges

Jae Crowder

Deandre Ayton

Warriors:

Steph Curry

Jordan Poole

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green (listed as day-to-day with back injury; expected to play)

Kevon Looney

Injury Report:

Suns:

Dario Saric (out), Frank Kaminsky (out), Abdel Nader (out)

Warriors:

Klay Thompson (out), Andre Iguodala (out), James Wiseman (out), Damion Lee (out), Moses Moody (day-to-day)

Officials:

Josh Tiven, Karl Lane, Derek Richardson

Suns Report:

Phoenix comes into this one riding a 16-game win streak, the second-longest of its kind in team history. There aren’t many nits to pick at with the way the Suns have been playing in November, and this will be the first game after consecutive off-days for Phoenix all month, so with the fact of them returning home after a long coast-to-coast road trip, it’s fair to think the team is as physically prepared as they’ve been at any point during the streak.

Players have been taking turns in the limelight throughout the streak, most recently with Booker and Bridges being the main stars of the NYC back-to-back. Booker averaged 31 points over the two games and Bridges had games of 3 and 7 steals against the Knicks and Nets respectively.

At the beginning of last week, Ayton’s offense took a step forward and became more dynamic and expansive, but it disappeared a bit in NYC. This is the type of game that he can thrive in if the Suns want to slow things down.

Want more on how the Suns might be the best team in the NBA? Listen here:

Warriors Report:

The Warriors got their seventh win in a row on Sunday in comfortable fashion 105-90 over the Los Angeles Clippers behind 33 points from Steph Curry on another hilariously effective shooting night, finishing 12-22 from the field and 7-13 from deep. Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr. combined to add 35 more points, and the Warriors pulled away in the second half.

Given the depth of Suns defenders, the Warriors not named Steph Curry may struggle to get much offense going, so as long as Phoenix can minimize Curry to any level of success, they should put themselves in a good position to be able to win this one.

Prediction Time:

The Suns are rolling, and they will continue doing so tonight. Fun one in primetime: 117-113, Suns win their 17th in a row.