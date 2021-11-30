Open Thread: Suns and Warriors put their winning streaks on the line in primetime

Suns have won 16 in a row, Warriors have won 7 in a row. Something’s gotta give!
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Game Preview: Suns host Warriors in biggest game of regular season so far
- Three keys for the Suns to beat the league-leading Warriors
- Suns guard Devin Booker earns NBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors
- Into The Valley: The Suns Stay Streaking!
- Center of the Sun: The Suns can tie and then beat the franchise best 17-game win streak this week
- Solar Panel: Are the Suns the best team in the NBA?
Loading comments...