Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (18-3) vs. Warriors Post Game Pod

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you the best post game pod on Planet Orange!

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
No loss November. 17 straight wins. It’s hard to put it into words. But we do! Booker goes down in the second quarter but that doesn’t stop the Suns from beating the Warriors 104-96. We’re breaking down a DOMINAYTON performance, Mikal’s defense, and much more on this amazing edition of the pod!

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily

