Solar Panel: Herring/SI on Suns/Warriors and 17-game winning streak

Chris Herring of SI.com joins Dave and Zona to talk about the Suns win over the Warriors on Tuesday night, the 17-game win streak, and whether the Suns are a legit contender.

Throughout the show, we break down Chris’ SI.com article on 16 things to like about the Suns during the at-the-time 16-game win streak.

We finish by previewing Chris’ book ‘Blood in the Garden’ on how the Knicks personify the 90s NBA.

