 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What can we expect with Booker’s recovery timeline?

Booker is expected to miss some time with a hamstring injury. Is the streak in jeopardy?

By DamonAllred
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski gave a timeline of recovery for Devin Booker, who injured his left hamstring during the second quarter of Phoenix Suns 104-96 win over Golden State.

Dr. Evan Jeffries, who analyzes sports injuries, stated the timetable likely suggests a grade I strain.

Based on Dr. Jeffries’s timeline, that keeps Booker out for at least the games against Detroit, Golden State, and San Antonio with the potential to also miss games against Boston, LA Clippers, and Portland, which would get us past Dec. 14.

With Phoenix taking a conservative approach and if Dr. Jeffries’s estimation is right, that likely places Booker’s return date at Dec. 16 with a home matchup against Washington or on the 19th when the Suns host Charlotte.

The streak will be tested throughout Booker’s absence, although we should all remember that a winter win streak is not as important as health come playoff time.

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...