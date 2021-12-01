What can we expect with Booker’s recovery timeline?

Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski gave a timeline of recovery for Devin Booker, who injured his left hamstring during the second quarter of Phoenix Suns 104-96 win over Golden State.

As I just reported on NBA Today with host @malika_andrews: Suns star Devin Booker is expected to miss a few games with his left hamstring injury, per sources. It's considered minor, and Suns plan to err on side of caution with a long way to go for a team with title hopes. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

Dr. Evan Jeffries, who analyzes sports injuries, stated the timetable likely suggests a grade I strain.

This would indicate a possible grade I strain of the hamstring. Typically 7-14 days of healing time — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) December 1, 2021

Based on Dr. Jeffries’s timeline, that keeps Booker out for at least the games against Detroit, Golden State, and San Antonio with the potential to also miss games against Boston, LA Clippers, and Portland, which would get us past Dec. 14.

With Phoenix taking a conservative approach and if Dr. Jeffries’s estimation is right, that likely places Booker’s return date at Dec. 16 with a home matchup against Washington or on the 19th when the Suns host Charlotte.

The streak will be tested throughout Booker’s absence, although we should all remember that a winter win streak is not as important as health come playoff time.