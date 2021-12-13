 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (21-5) @ Clippers Post Game Pod

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you the best post game pod on Planet Orange!

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
It was a weird night all around, capped off by the Suns loss to Los Angeles. The guys are talking about the vibe, is Ish Wainright actually good, who is a better offensive player between Mikal and Cam Johnson, and some quality Childhood Trauma.

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

The podcast is on a new feed, so please stop by and subscribe wherever you get your pods:

If you use one of those platforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily

