Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns vs. Hornets Post Game Pod

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you the best post game pod on Planet Orange!

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
/ new

The Hornets come to town and Matthew thinks there will be more LaMelo Ball jerseys in the stands than Devin Booker. We’ll discuss if this was the case or not after the game!

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily

