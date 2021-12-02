 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: Suns and Pistons in a battle of First vs Worst

By Its_khaleel
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

Suns have won 17 in a row!

Pistons have lost 7 in a row.

Don’t let it be a trap game, fellas!

