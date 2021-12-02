Filed under: Open Thread: Suns and Pistons in a battle of First vs Worst By Its_khaleel Dec 2, 2021, 6:30pm MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Suns and Pistons in a battle of First vs Worst Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Suns have won 17 in a row! Pistons have lost 7 in a row. Don’t let it be a trap game, fellas! More From Bright Side Of The Sun Suns coach Monty Williams wins Western Conference Coach of the Month honor Ayton and Bridges agree: 17-game win streaks sure beat 17-game losing streaks Bridges and Johnson are building something special together in Phoenix Game Preview: Booker-less Suns host lowly Pistons Fanning the Flames: 17 in a row, Let’s F*****g Go! Lineups to Watch For in Booker’s Absence Loading comments...
