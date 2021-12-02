Game Preview: Booker-less Suns host lowly Pistons

What: Phoenix Suns (18-3) vs Detroit Pistons (4-17)

When: 7:00 p.m. AZ time

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Watch: Bally Sports

Listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

The Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors in their last game, tying a franchise record with a 17-game win streak. Now, they look to face the Detroit Pistons who are in a 7-game losing streak, to break the record.

With the Rockets and Magic winning last night, the Pistons are the worst team in the NBA and are coming to face the best of the league in Phoenix. However, the Suns will have to play without Book who will likely miss several games with that hamstring injury.

Even without the face of the franchise, there is no reason this shouldn’t be a W for the home team. As long as the fellas respect their opponent and bring their A-game, this should make for a new franchise best.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Suns:

Chris Paul

Landry Shamet (?)

Mikal Bridges

Jae Crowder

Deandre Ayton

Pistons:

Killian Hayes

Cade Cunningham

Saddiq Bey

Jerami Grant

Isaiah Stewart

Injury Report:

Suns:

Dario Saric (out), Frank Kaminsky (out), Abdel Nader (out), Devin Booker (out)

Pistons:

No injured players per ESPN (isn’t that nice?)

Tidbits:

First vs Worst

The Suns are 18-3 and 9-2 at home while the Pistons are 4-17 and 2-9 on the road.

Man of Steal

Mikal Bridges has totaled 14 steals in the last 3 games. That’s 4.7 thefts per contest!

Josh Jackson Returns

The Suns selected him with the 4th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and perhaps the “fondest” memory is how James Jones had to apologize to fans and buy them beer when he didn’t show up for a meet the fans event. Oh, how far we’ve come!

Watch Out for Jerami Grant

He’s averaging nearly 20 points per game this season and 21.8 over his last eight games.

The #1 Pick is in Town

I’m not talking about Deandre Ayton but rather Cade Cunningham from this year’s draft. This is the first time the top rookie will be visiting Phoenix. In his last nine games, he’s averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

Step Up, Landry

In 21 games without James Harden last season, Landry Shamet shot 39% from deep and averaged 11.6 points per game. With Booker out, he will need to level up and he’s shown he can do that. See 19 points against Rockets on 11/4.

Prediction Time:

The Suns won’t fall for the trap like they did last season at times. They will win this game and by a good amount. I’ll say 110-96. I’m thinking an 18-game winning streak with the fellas! Let’s Go!