Fanning the Flames: 17 in a row, Let’s F*****g Go!

The Golden State Warriors put up 35 in the first quarter. Jordan Poole looked like... well... Steph Curry. And then Devin Booker went out with a hammy. Everything set up perfectly for the Phoenix Suns to fall short of their franchise record tying 17th win in a row.

But they didn’t. Because that’s what championship teams do. Deandre Ayton, Cameron Johnson, and Mikal Bridges (don’t tell me Steph Curry had an “off night”) all stepped up huge, and the streak continues. And, yes, we are going to relish in it all a bit longer on this episode of Fanning the Flames.

Let’s F*****g Go!

