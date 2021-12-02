Suns coach Monty Williams wins Western Conference Coach of the Month honor

For the third time in his NBA coaching career, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is taking home an NBA “Coach of the Month” award.

A month to remember. Congrats, Coach! pic.twitter.com/zMi112dxRp — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 2, 2021

Williams helped guide the Suns to an NBA-best (tied with Golden State) 18-3 record in the months of October/November. He has led the Suns to their best start in franchise history (tied with the 04-05 Suns) in their first 21 games.

Along with that, Phoenix had a perfect November going 16-0. In October, Phoenix went 2-3. This award was merged for both months due to how short the month of October was as most teams only completed 4-5 games at that point.

Williams has won the award two other times excluding this one. Back in January of 2011 while coaching the New Orleans Pelicans whose roster included Chris Paul, and the other coming last year in the month of March for their late-season surge to the top of the Western Conference.

There are only three other head coaches in franchise history to win a Coach of the Month award multiple times. He joins Cotton Fitzsimmons, Mike D’Antoni, and Alvin Gentry in that elite company.

In addition to today’s news, Suns guard Devin Booker was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Month. He lost out to Golden Star star Stephen Curry, who figures to be the MVP favorite at this point.

Booker averaged 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 45.8 FG%, 40.3 3P%, with an 18-3 record in October/November.

Congratulations to Monty on the well-deserved award.