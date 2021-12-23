Fanning the Flames: Sharpshooting Booker, All-Star chances, and a big Christmas Day matchup

Dan and Paul take the reigns of Fanning the Flames this week as Justin has to step away to speak with some of his sources (not really, but kind of).

The guys discuss:

Devin Booker’s 3 point shot and how he’s now shooting (roughly) 93% on the season.

The upcoming showdown with the Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day and why that team continues to get so much love.

Is Deandre Ayton an All-Star? And is that the right question?

All this, and maybe even some Spidey talk, on this episode of Fanning the Flames!

Let’s Go!

