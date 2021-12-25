Book, DA, CP3 need you! Voting NOW OPEN for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

With Cleveland set to host the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend, voting on the All-Stars themselves is open from Christmas through Jan. 22, 2022.

Fan votes will go toward selecting the starters, which will both be revealed on Thu. Jan. 27 on TNT. The captains from each conference — recipients of the most fan votes for each respective conference — will later draft their respective teams.

The All-Star Game will be played in Cleveland on Sun. Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. Arizona time on TNT.

How You Can Vote:

Through the NBA app and on the NBA’s website, fans can fill out one ballot per day, selecting two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

Additionally, votes can be cast through Twitter by tweeting, retweeting, or replying with a hashtag of a player’s first and last name (i.e. #DevinBooker) or Twitter handle (i.e. @DevinBook) along with the hashtag #NBAAllStar. Each tweet may include only one player, and fans may vote for 10 unique players each day.

In other words, this tweet would NOT fly:

#DevinBooker #ChrisPaul #DeandreAyton #MikalBridges #NBAAllStar

And this tweet would only be worth one vote:

#DevinBooker #DevinBooker #DevinBooker #NBAAllStar

Here is one that DOES work for each player:

Make sure to take action and show your fandom by voting! Booker and Paul are probably locks to appear in the game, but need your support in order to be named starters. If the Valley rallies around Ayton and Bridges, the two have built solid cases this season to earn their first appearances as well! And don’t forget, votes count as double on Christmas!