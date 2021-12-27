Solar Panel: Did the Warriors expose a fatal flaw in the Suns?

For the first time in almost 15 years, two teams with 80+% winning percentage faced off on Christmas Day. The Suns / Warriors game had a dozen lead changes and the score was within two points with three minutes left. But the Warriors’ Otto Porter was the only player on the floor for either team to make a shot the rest of the game.

Dave is joined by John Voita (Suns JAM) and Justin (Fanning the Flames) to recap the game and discuss repercussions.

We...

recap last week and preview next week (Grizzlies, Thunder, Celtics)

play ‘True or False’ with some serious and not-so-serious topics

discuss the long term implications of the Phoenix Suns loss to the Warriors

predict how many All-Stars the Suns will have this year

