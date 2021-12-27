Suns place Ayton, head coach Monty Williams in health and safety protocols; sign Emanuel Terry

It’s been an unfortunately busy couple of news days for the Suns now.

The Phoenix Suns have signed Emanuel Terry to a 10-day hardship deal amid the recent news of Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton entering health and safety protocols.

The Phoenix Suns are signing Emanuel Terry of NBA G League’s Stockton Kings on a 10-day hardship deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2021

Terry, 25, spent part of the 2018-19 season with the Suns and played for the G League’s Stockton Kings this season. He appeared in two games for the Suns that year, averaging 4.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He has only played one other NBA game (Detroit Pistons)

This season in 10 games, the 6’9” swing forward is averaging 11.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.9 BPG on 58% shooting from the floor in the G-League. He is primarily known as a hustle/energy guy and should be able to get some floor time given the current circumstances.

Along with that news, another bombshell dropped as head coach Monty Williams joined Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton in health and safety protocols.

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has entered Covid protocols and will miss tonight’s game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 27, 2021

Hopefully this is not the beginning of a larger outbreak, but only time will tell and we wish Monty the best as he recovers.

Woj went on to say: “Monty Williams is one of three NBA head coaches in protocols now, including the Lakers’ Frank Vogel and Chicago’s Billy Donovan. Sacramento’s Alvin Gentry and Indiana’s Rick Carlisle are back coaching after spending time in Covid protocols.”

The shorthanded Suns will take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight without Jae Crowder, Monty Williams, Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright, and Dario Saric.

For a team that is using one roster spot on the injured Saric and has an empty spot as well, this storm could be tough to weather. Look for Phoenix to use another hardship signing if more names pop up.

***UPDATE***

Suns center Deandre Ayton has been added to the ‘health and safety protocols’ list as of Monday afternoon.

With the third player being out, along with Crowder and Payton, the Suns will need to sign another player to a hardship deal like Emanuel Terry.