Into the Valley: Did Santa bring a playoff preview?

Merry (NBA) Christmas!

NBA Christmas Day is behind us and we are left with plenty to talk about, as Warriors vs. Suns III has left the Warriors with a 2-1 season series lead. The Suns dropped a tough one, but the top two teams in the West still seem to be destined for a playoff clash. We talk about what can be learned from the season series so far, what the Warriors have done well , and the resiliency the Suns continue to show, no matter the opponent or score.

Let’s go!

