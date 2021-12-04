 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Solar Panel: Streak is over — what’s next?

We discuss the Phoenix Suns 18-game winning streak, loss to Warriors, injuries mounting, and who needs to step up

By Dave King
/ new

Zona and Dave discuss the Suns 18-game winning streak, the loss to Warriors, injuries mounting (Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges), and who needs to step up most in Devin Booker’s absence.

