Into The Valley: In Memory of “The Streak”

RIP “The Streak” (2021-2021)

This week of Phoenix Suns basketball answered a ton of questions, while still leaving us with plenty to wrestle with! The Suns defeated the Warriors (allowing them to break the win-streak record against the Pistons later that week), but then fell hard at Golden State just days late. The Suns, with injuries starting to accumulate, also had to show what they can do in a Booker-less world, something they hadn’t dealt with in a long time. The Suns proved that they could hang with and beat anyone in the league, with massive wins over Brooklyn and Golden State within a week, but what changes may be needed to see those regular season wins turn into playoff wins down the road?

In our weekly Highs, Lows, and “Just So You Knows” we discuss the media’s “ignoring” of the Suns (and why we don’t care), what we can learn from the loss to Golden State, and we answer the very important question of: “What happens if you get snowed in at an IKEA?”

Into the Valley: A Phoenix Suns Podcast | Part of the Bright Side Podcast Network

Let’s go!

Make sure to follow Ethan Shutt (@EthanShutt), Ryan Shutt (@RShutt_) and Philip Russell (@Philip_Russell3) and you can follow the show (@TheValleyPHX) on twitter.

