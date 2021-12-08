Devin Booker surprises nonprofit, donates to another of his Starting Five

This is the season of giving, if you’re able to do so.

Just as much as people celebrate this time of year, there are many that aren’t so lucky.

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker knows this and we’ve heard time and again how he gives back. He’s an All-Star and we know how amazing he is, on and off the hardwood.

Most recently, he held a special press conference before the Suns beat the Spurs on Monday.

There is a local non-profit organization called Lights Camera Discover that teaches young people in underserved communities important lessons through workshops on the arts. Making film, photography and that sort of thing.

Well, five young people from that group were in Footprint Center meeting members from the social and digital media teams from the Suns. The visit ended in a meet-and-greet with a player to see what media availability is like.

I’m sure the youth group was surprised when that player was Devin Booker.

It wasn’t just a meet-and-greet, though, as he had surprises in his Santa hat, er All-Star hat.

Book gave out new cameras and laptops along with a grant in the amount of $100,000.

The grant marks the final of five non-profits to benefit from Devin Booker Starting Five initiative this year. He has now given $500,000 to nonprofits in the past year.

Respect, Devin, for this incredible gesture and we know it isn’t the first time you’ve done something like this. You are the meaning of what a face of a franchise should look like. The Suns and the city of Phoenix are lucky to have you.

Happy Holidays, all! I hope the season treats you well!