SBN Reacts: Fans still have Warriors over Suns

The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors are tied for the best record in the league at 20-4. They both pummel winning teams and losing teams equally, and they split their home-and-home mini-series against each other last week. The Suns won on their home court and then the Warriors won on theirs.

Seems like two pretty even teams, right?

The Phoenix Suns are gaining ground among the national NBA fanbase as the second-best contender for the Western Conference crown this year — which would be their second Conference Championship in as many tries — but they still think the Warriors will win the West.

Back in November 2021:

Now, in December 2021:

The Suns have gathered up all of the non-Warriors votes, but the same people who thought last month that the Warriors would win the West still think so today.

Fans around the nation also think Stephen Curry is the front-runner for league MVP too.

The Warriors remain the biggest storyline in the NBA, while the ‘Suns not a fluke!’ is a distant fourth in the voting this week. I suppose that’s a compliment, eh?

The Suns are the quiet assassin in the league this year, not garnering too many headlines while just running through the league like a juggernaut. I am excited for the rest of the season, and can’t wait for the playoffs for the Suns to prove themselves once again.

