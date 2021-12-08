Fanning the Flames: When one streak ends, another begins

It took Devin Booker being out, the Phoenix Suns traveling to play the second night of a back-to-back, a dislocated pinky for Mikal Bridges, and Cameron Payne shooting 3-17 from the field, but the winning streak finally came to an end.

On this week’s episode of Fanning the Flames, we discuss the streak, starting a new streak, the potential fire sale by the Indiana Pacers, the huskier side of the NBA, and more!

Let’s Go!

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DDuarte89), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts on the The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!