Fanning the Flames: Devin Booker’s Dustup

Fanning the Flames is back in full force as we discuss the week that was for the Phoenix Suns.

Dan’s return is particularly noteworthy as he comes in with what may already be his rant of the year (parental discretion is advised).

On top of that, we cover:

Devin Booker’s dustup with the Toronto Raptors’ mascot;

General savagery by NBA players (i.e., Ja Morant staring down a child);

Whether the Suns the bad guys in the NBA;

Whether we see the team making any moves before the trade deadline; and

A very special challenge Dan is going to try...

Let’s Go!

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DDuarte89), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts on the The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!