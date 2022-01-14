Solar Panel: SUNS TRADE RUMORS with insider Jake Fischer

Zona and Dave talk about trade rumors with the well-connected NBA Insider Jake Fischer (B/R). We go league-wide on who’s a seller, what he’s heard, and what players are being connected with the Phoenix Suns. It’s all about connecting the dots — and there’s a lot of players available who magically fit into a Jalen Smith salary swap.

We talked about

Dennis Schroder (yes, that was offered for Smith)

Dorian Finney-Smith

P.J. Washington

Kenrich Williams

Robert Covington

Eric Gordon

and lots of other players.

We also discuss the Ayton contract situation, rumors out of Detroit, and what he hears will happen there.

