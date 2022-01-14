Solar Panel: SUNS TRADE RUMORS with insider Jake Fischer

Zona and Dave talk about trade rumors with the well-connected NBA Insider Jake Fischer (B/R). We go league-wide on who’s a seller, what he’s heard, and what players are being connected with the Phoenix Suns. It’s all about connecting the dots — and there’s a lot of players available who magically fit into a Jalen Smith salary swap.
We talked about
- Dennis Schroder (yes, that was offered for Smith)
- Dorian Finney-Smith
- P.J. Washington
- Kenrich Williams
- Robert Covington
- Eric Gordon
- and lots of other players.
We also discuss the Ayton contract situation, rumors out of Detroit, and what he hears will happen there.
