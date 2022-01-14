 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Solar Panel: SUNS TRADE RUMORS with insider Jake Fischer

Dave and Zona discuss the upcoming trade deadline for the Phoenix Suns

By Dave King
Zona and Dave talk about trade rumors with the well-connected NBA Insider Jake Fischer (B/R). We go league-wide on who’s a seller, what he’s heard, and what players are being connected with the Phoenix Suns. It’s all about connecting the dots — and there’s a lot of players available who magically fit into a Jalen Smith salary swap.

We talked about

  • Dennis Schroder (yes, that was offered for Smith)
  • Dorian Finney-Smith
  • P.J. Washington
  • Kenrich Williams
  • Robert Covington
  • Eric Gordon
  • and lots of other players.

We also discuss the Ayton contract situation, rumors out of Detroit, and what he hears will happen there.

