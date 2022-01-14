Bright Side Night 2022: a Special Offer for you

Time is running down, leading up to our SIXTH ANNUAL Bright Side Night. We — you and me — are sending First Responders and Health Care Heroes to the Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets game on February 16th.

I don’t need to tell you what a great cause this is. You know it’s a great cause. If you haven’t donated yet, you’ve already told yourself ‘why do today what I can do tomorrow?’ amiright.

Stop procrastinating.

Details - how to donate

Donate here: suns.com/brightside

Cost: $11 for per donated ticket

Bonus: Suns MATCH every single donation, no matter how big or small

Perks: Read the link for perks at every + level (2+, 10+, 25+, 50+) — the more you donate, the more people you help and the more you get for yourself!

Donations Update

Thank you so much to everyone who has donated so far! Unfortunately, that hasn’t been enough of you yet.

We are only at just over 700 tickets donated so far, less than one-third of the tickets donated just two years ago to the last (pre-pandemic) Bright Side Night.

You’re all procrastinating. Let’s go!

RAFFLE

Donate THIS WEEKEND — meaning Friday, Saturday or Sunday — and you’ll be entered into a RAFFLE for a pair of awesome seats at Suns-Rockets on top of whatever other perks you get for the donation (see link for details on that).

Seats donated for THIS raffle by BrightSide fans:

6th row, mid-court

11th row, behind the Suns bench

One raffle, two winners. All you need to do is donate. Today, tomorrow or Sunday. Everyone who donates can win.

Donate here: suns.com/brightside

Full disclosure: You can’t win if you don’t play! The last raffle winner had a 1 in 7 chance of winning that $100 gift card.

How it works

Click this link to donate: Suns.com/Brightside

No extra fees or charges.

THE SUNS ARE MATCHING EVERY DONATION!

Click the ‘donate now’ and select the number of tickets you want to donate, and how you’re going to pay*

You will get a confirmation email directly from the Suns to confirm the purchase, then another customized follow-up email from Connor Sprague with Bright Side Night details and next steps

Optionally, you can also click the ‘Nominate Now’ button to tell us who YOU want sent to the game on your and/or Bright Side’s behalf

That’s it!

*outside the US? If you can’t use the Ticketmaster process, just contact our Suns rep directly. Name and number at the link above.

What’s in it for you?

$11 or more = you get in the RAFFLE

$22 or more = you get in the RAFFLE and get exclusive discounts to future game(s)

to future game(s) $110 = 10 tickets donated, you get in the raffle PLUS you get a pair of upper-level tickets for yourself ...and see ‘My favorite perk’ below

...and see ‘My favorite perk’ below $275 = 25 tickets donated, you get in the raffle PLUS you’re guaranteed a pair of lower-level tickets for yourself

$550 = 50 tickets donated, you get in the raffle PLUS you’re guaranteed two pairs of lower-level tickets for yourself

All donors of 10+ tickets who can attend the Feb 16 game with us get a free Bright Side Night t-shirt and an invitation to join us for a group photo!

THE INTERVIEW

My favorite perk: The first 25 of you to donate $110+ at once (10+ tickets) get an exclusive invitation for our annual pre-game private Bright Side interview session with one of the Suns front office folks. We’ve had Ryan McDonough or James Jones each year so far.

UPDATE ON Jan 14: There’s still 6 seats left!

Please donate now: Suns.com/Brightside