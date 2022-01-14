BR’s Jake Fischer: Celtics floated Dennis Schroder to Suns for Jalen Smith

We were able to interview Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer yesterday on the Suns Solar Panel. We gathered plenty of interesting tidbits and information around the league and of course had Suns-centric talk ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on February 10th.

We hit on the Blazers, Clippers, Pacers, Jalen Smith’s market, PJ Washington, Kenrich Williams, Eric Gordon, Robert Covington, Dennis Schroder, and much more!

There was also a casual bomb dropped in the middle of the podcast, with Fischer saying Boston reached out to Phoenix and floated a trade that I’ll drop below.

Q: What’s the general feel just based on Jalen Smith’s improved play and trade market?

“The only two teams I’ve heard as legitimate landing spots dating back to last summer are the San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics.”

Boston reached out to Phoenix rather than the Suns making the call to the Celtics.

The Celtics reportedly offered Dennis Schroder for Jalen Smith according to BR’s Jake Fischer



That and much more on the latest @sunssolarpanel episode! ♨️



Here’s a sneak peek pic.twitter.com/yrSBIYrs6P — Zona (@ZonaHoops_) January 14, 2022

“I have good reason to believe that was the offer that Boston made. I don’t know for sure if it was a firm offer, but I think Dennis would be the clear outgoing piece since their salaries match and Boston is looking to offload him.”

This is quite an interesting bit of information that was dropped on us. While Phoenix has committed to Cam Payne and Landry Shamet as their reserve backcourt duo, it has been a mostly disappointing season for the guards.

A guard upgrade could be on the horizon whether it’s Justin Holiday, Eric Gordon, or even Dennis Schroder depending on what Jones feels their biggest need is. It also wouldn’t shock me if they kept their rotation intact and added depth on the edges.

I’m not a huge fan of the fit, but it should be noted that Schroder had one of (if not the best) seasons of his career in OKC backing up Chris Paul in 2019-20.

Here’s the full episode below with much more:

Find us —

Twitter @DaveKingNBA @ZonaHoops_ @SunsSolarPanel

Like us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SunsSolarPanel

Youtube: The Solar Panel: A Phoenix Suns Channel

Subscribe —

Quick link via Chartable. Subscribe to the Solar Panel Podcast (new ORANGE logo) on your favorite podcast app: Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, and all the others.

Please remember to subscribe, rate, and review the show on the NEW feed because we had to start all over, under a new partnership.