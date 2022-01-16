Filed under: Open Thread: Suns at Pistons Phoenix is looking for win number 33 on the season against a hungry Pistons team. By Brandon Duenas Jan 16, 2022, 10:39am MST @ZonaHoops_ / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Suns at Pistons Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Rise and shine, Suns fans... it’s game time! Suns at Pistons on this lovely Sunday morning. Let’s do it! More From Bright Side Of The Sun Game Recap: Booker’s 30 points lead Suns to a 135-108 win over the Pistons Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns @ Pistons Post Game Pod Solar Panel: Breaking down the Suns trade rumors, available players Game Preview: Phoenix Suns (32-9) visit Detroit Pistons (10-31) Inside the Suns - Topics: Cam Payne, meeting expectations and three-point shooting Game Recap: Bookers 35 points leads Suns to a 112-94 victory over the Pacers Loading comments...
