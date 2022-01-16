Game Recap: Booker’s 30 points lead Suns to a 135-108 win over the Pistons

The Phoenix Suns were not interested in giving the Detroit Pistons hope, as they outplayed them for 48 minutes in every phase of the game.

Phoenix scored 135 points, which was the second-most they’ve scored this season, only behind the 137 points they dropped against Charlotte earlier in the season.

It wasn’t all great, as Deandre Ayton asked head coach Monty Williams to take him out with about 4 minutes left in the first quarter and did not return due to a right ankle sprain. He started off a perfect 3-for-3 from the field before leaving.

Deandre Ayton has a sprained right ankle and will not return, per the Suns' TV broadcast — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 16, 2022

First Half

Devin Booker (8) and Deandre Ayton (4) combined for Phoenix’s first 12 points of the game getting off to a hot start. The effort was noticeably better from their last matinee game as they jumped out to a 25-to-18 lead shooting 76.9% from the field in the first 7:30 minutes of action.

Booker continued to show he’s a legitimate two-way player with a defensive sequence like this. The effort level was there early and often.

Man, look at Devin Booker working early on a Sunday. Got me fired up! pic.twitter.com/e4su3jxSdv — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) January 16, 2022

Detroit battled and played hard, cutting the Suns lead to just one after back-to-back threes by Saddiq Bey to make it 30-29.

Devin Booker scored 15 points on 6-7 shooting from the field. Cade Cunningham was also in double figures with 10 points and 3 assists on 4-5 shooting.

Devin Booker with 15 points on 6-7 shooting in the first quarter. Hitting tough shots, looks like it could be one of those games... he's locked in. — Zona (@ZonaHoops_) January 16, 2022

Phoenix led after the first quarter by a score of 39-to-35. Phoenix was 80% from the field and Detroit was 71% in the first quarter, just an astoundingly efficient 12 minutes for each squad.

Cam Payne gave the Suns a nice spark off the bench, starting 3-3 with 6 points and 2 assists in his first 7 minutes of action.

Cam Payne and Devin Booker combined for 33 points on 14-18 (77.7%) shooting in the 1st half. Heading into the half, Phoenix led 64-to-54.

Second Half

JaVale McGee started the second half in place of the injured Deandre Ayton, and got off to a hot start, scoring 10 of their first 12 points in the third.

Jae Crowder also joined in on the fun hitting some shots to extend Phoenix’s lead to 18. JaVale also threw down this monster dunk.

Devin Booker was trash-talking every Pistons fan in sight as he had it going early and often offensively. He also had this nasty tip-dunk, as we’ve seen from him every now and then.

That dunk was quickly followed up by an impressive dunk from Cade Cunningham, which led to him picking up his second technical foul for taunting and getting him ejected.

CADE WITH THE REVERSE SLAM pic.twitter.com/wfrrZKdWei — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 16, 2022

After three quarters of play, the Suns led 103-to-82 led by Devin Booker’s 30 points.

Phoenix continued to outplay Detroit in the 4th, extending their lead much to the pleasure of Monty Williams before their second of a back-to-back tomorrow in San Antonio.

Phoenix outscored the Pistons by 6 in the final quarter and put the finishing touches on their blowout win, scoring 135 points.

Star of the Game

Devin Booker — 30 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds on 11-of-18 shooting in 30 minutes.

Via ESPN Stats and Info: Devin Booker has recorded his ninth 20-point half of the season today at Detroit. The Suns went 8-0 in the first eight games Booker had a 20-point half, including the second half on Friday at Indiana last time out.

