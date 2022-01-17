 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Open Thread: Suns (33-9) vs. Spurs (16-27)

Happy birthday, Dr. King!

By Jeff Gallimore
/ new
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Rumor has it there is another Arizona sporting event tonight.

The Phoenix Suns look to go up 3-0 on the season series, how sweet that sounds. 73-9 still on the table.

Go Suns!!!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...