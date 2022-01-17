Final Score: Book Burns Spurs, Suns win 121-107

In the third matchup between them this season, the Phoenix Suns pummeled the San Antonio Spurs Monday night, riding off into the crisp Texas evening with a 121-107 win under their belts. The win marks four road victories in a row for the Suns, who now have two off days following their back-to-back.

Devin Booker came out on fire, scoring the team’s first 10 points. Both squads traded buckets from there before a Spurs run gave them an early lead. Thankfully, the Suns righted the ship with Book, Mikal, and their reserves behind some stellar defense. Phoenix ended the first quarter with a three-point lead.

San Antonio continued to battle through the second quarter, led by the tenacious play of Dejounte Murray. On the Phoenix side, Book continued to torch the Spurs as the Suns first, second, and third option on offense. The first half followed a similar script to the season’s first two matchups, with the Suns maintaining a 59-56 into the break. The team was led by Devin’s 25-piece through the first 24 minutes.

The Spurs came out strong in the third quarter, eventually building a twelve-point lead. Once again, however, Devin would not be denied. Behind Book, Biz, and CP3, the Suns cut that deficit to four heading into the final quarter.

The final stanza was all Phoenix as the Suns outscored San Antonio 34-16. After hanging tough through the first 40 minutes of the game, the Spurs just ran out of gas. Big contributions from Chris Paul (15 points, 12 assists, two steals) and Bismack Biyombo (17 points and 14 rebounds off of the bench) helped aid Book, who had a season high 48 points, in the win.

Phoenix shot 51.6% from the field and 28.1% from three, while the Spurs shot 44.6% and 30%, respectively. While San Antonio won the rebounding battle, the Suns posted an elite 29:5 assist-to-turnover ratio. Phoenix also helped their case by winning the fastbreak battle, 17-3.

For the Spurs, Jakob Poeltl led the way with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists. San Antonio also got solid performances from Dejounte Murray (18 points, eight rebounds, and four assists) and Derrick White (14 points and four assists).

First Half

Not that there was ever doubt, but Devin Booker is a certified bucket! As the Suns lead 10-8 just two-and-a-half minutes into the game, Book has all 10 of the Suns points. They have come courtesy of three middies, a three, and a free throw. The Spurs attacking triumvirate of Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Keldon Johnson have provided all of San Antonio’s early scoring.

After a pair of threes from Doug McDermott and Keldon Threes, Book and McDermott traded threes as the quarter reaches the halfway mark. Spurs are up, 18-15.

The Spurs are on a mini-run, once again broken up only by a three from Devin. Dejounte Murray is all over the place early, and in this little window has scored two buckets and handed out a pair of assists. Spurs up 20-28 with five minutes left in the first.

As the Suns’ bench started to sub in around Book and Mikal, Phoenix came to life. A steal and dime by Book to a streaking Mikal helped kick things off, and Cam Johnson got in on the action as well. Some excellent defense and the Spurs missing NINE straight shots may have helped things as well. At the end of one, Book has 18 and the Suns are up 32-29.

Just when the Spurs offense looked like it was ready for the fork, a balanced San Antonio attack regained their footing. Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Lonnie Walker, and Jock Landale all contributed to their team.

For the Suns, the dual-guard attack of Chris Paul and his understudy Cam Payne helped combat the Spurs’ efforts. Bismack Biyombo got in on the action as well, courtesy of a CP3 dish.

A second-quarter lull impacted both squads, with only 11 total points being scored between the nine-minute and 5:18 mark, a period which saw the Spurs attain a two-point lead.

That silence was broken by Devin Booker on a 10-foot pullup jumper that tied the game.

A couple Jae Crowder threes down the stretch helped keep the Suns lead afloat, but the Spurs would (once again) not go away. Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl got some big buckets down the stretch.

Whatever foolery was said about the Spurs’ attack earlier should be disregarded. That being said, Phoenix has a human torch named Devin Booker (25 points). At the half, Suns up 59-56!

Second Half

The fiesty Spurs came out swinging to start the third quarter. Poeltl has established himself down low tonight, and White and Murray continue to carve the Suns up. At the seven-minute mark of the quarter, the Suns have gone cold, and the Spurs lead 73-65.

The good vibes present after a Book pull up and and-one are erased after a Chris Paul technical. Lonnie Walker makes the technical to solidify an eight-point Spurs’ advantage with 5:40 left in the quarter.

As is often the case after a CP3 tech, the Suns look galvanized. Led by Book and Biz, Phoenix erased a large chunk of the Spurs lead in quick order.

By the way, the opportunity should never be passed up to give a shoutout to Bismack Biyombo. When thrust into action this season, he has consistently produced, and tonight is no different. He has 13 points and nine rebounds tonight, and Phoenix is +13 with him on the floor. With two minutes left in the third, the Suns are down 82-84.

More Devin Booker magic brought an end to the second quarter, including a beautiful and-one and floater. However, Devin Vassell decided to end the good mood with a buzzer-beating three. At the end of three, the Spurs are up, 91-87.

There he is, the Cam Payne we know and love! Two quick Cam buckets to start the fourth (as well as another three from the positively en fuego Book) followed by a Biz dunk has given the Suns a one-point lead with 9:46 left.

Attack of the Cams is here! Back-to-back Payne and Johnson buckets puts the Suns up five-point lead with 7:44 left.

Mikal’s two free throws and a couple of patented CP3 middies (goodness, does he own the fourth) has spread this once tightly-contested game to 11 points. The Suns have gained control with just over five minutes left.

San Antonio is trying, but Devin Booker is here to end the opposing team’s dreams. An alley-oop and following bucket brings him up to FOURTY-EIGHT points on the night, and San Antonio calls a timeout.

As the teams come out of the break, it appears that the Spurs have called the dogs off. Monty soon does the same, and this one is all over but the crying.

As the final buzzer sounds, the Suns take this one, 121-107.

Player of the Game

No doubt about it. Tonight’s player of the game, and number one on the Spurs most-hated list, is Devin Booker. Devin finished with 48 points on 18-33 shooting, and the game script likely prevented him from reaching a 50-bucket. Book was the answer all night, and was particularly huge when the rest of the team went through cold spells. What a performance!

Up Next

The Suns travel to Dallas to face Luka Doncic and the Mavs this Thursday. The game broadcasts on TNT and tip-off is at 5:30 PM AZ time.