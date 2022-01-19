Fanning the Flames: Devin Booker — Metahuman

One week ago, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker made headlines because of his interaction with a freaking mascot. Since then, Booker has played basketball like someone who is more than human, but not quite a god (a metahuman!!) and he is the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week to show it.

As you may be able to guess, this is a DBook episode of Fanning the Flames.

We discuss:

Book’s performances over the past week;

Where Booker stands historically with respect to the Phoenix Suns’ greatest scoring performances;

People are there yelling Mamba mentality from their mama’s house; and

Heel Book.

Let’s Go!

