Solar Panel: More SUNS TRADE RUMORS with insider Eric Pincus

More Suns/NBA Trade Rumors, with NBA insider Eric Pincus (B/R), including deep dive on Jalen Smith and Deandre Ayton.
- What’s the latest on what the Phoenix Suns could do by the trade deadline, with Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report?
- Is this trade deadline a de facto pre-summer free agency, due to low cap room this summer, where teams are acquiring players for their Bird Rights?
- Do Jalen Smith or Dario Saric have any trade value?
- Any rumblings on who else Suns could trade?
- We also discuss the market for Ayton this summer and what teams have money to make a max offer.
