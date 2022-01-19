Solar Panel: More SUNS TRADE RUMORS with insider Eric Pincus

More Suns/NBA Trade Rumors, with NBA insider Eric Pincus (B/R), including deep dive on Jalen Smith and Deandre Ayton.

What’s the latest on what the Phoenix Suns could do by the trade deadline, with Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report?

Is this trade deadline a de facto pre-summer free agency, due to low cap room this summer, where teams are acquiring players for their Bird Rights?

Do Jalen Smith or Dario Saric have any trade value?

Any rumblings on who else Suns could trade?

We also discuss the market for Ayton this summer and what teams have money to make a max offer.

