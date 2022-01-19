 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Solar Panel: More SUNS TRADE RUMORS with insider Eric Pincus

Dave and Eric Pincus discuss the upcoming trade deadline for the Phoenix Suns

By Dave King
More Suns/NBA Trade Rumors, with NBA insider Eric Pincus (B/R), including deep dive on Jalen Smith and Deandre Ayton.

  • What’s the latest on what the Phoenix Suns could do by the trade deadline, with Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report?
  • Is this trade deadline a de facto pre-summer free agency, due to low cap room this summer, where teams are acquiring players for their Bird Rights?
  • Do Jalen Smith or Dario Saric have any trade value?
  • Any rumblings on who else Suns could trade?
  • We also discuss the market for Ayton this summer and what teams have money to make a max offer.

About The Show

We have a LIVE show on YouTube each Saturday morning at 8am AZ time to discuss the latest Suns news with Suns fans, and also post an audio-only midweek pod in interview format with national media and personalities on their take on the Suns.

